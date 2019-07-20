More heavy storms in area; Country Jam delayed

Western Wisconsin received another round of severe weather on Saturday – a day after powerful storms ripped through many counties north of Eau Claire.

The morning storms impacted the start of Saturday’s slate at Country Jam USA. A release from the organization said officials would be delaying opening the gates until at least 2 p.m.

“It is really wet down here and we need some time to prepare the grounds for our guests,” Kathy Wright, a spokesperson for Country Jam USA, said in the release. “We hope to get things up and running as quickly as we can.”

Many communities near and north of the Eau Claire area were still cleaning up after Friday night’s line of storms. In a release out Saturday morning, Xcel Energy reported around 10,000 customers remained without service.

“We understand losing power is a major inconvenience, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore service in difficult conditions after last night’s storm,” B.J. Rauckman, senior director of distribution operations for Xcel Energy-Wisconsin, said in the release.

The release said locations most significantly affected include Amery and the Rice Lake area, along with other portions of northern Wisconsin.

