More road closures for Eau Claire

The city of Eau Claire announces another round of road closures.

First, State Street construction is underway from Bartlett Court to South of Hamilton Avenue.

Detours are set up to re-direct traffic travelling downtown.

The closest alternative is to take Brackett Avenue instead.

The construction continues around the Eau Claire County Courthouse.

West Grand Avenue is closed from First Avenue to Oxford.

And the Water Street mile is tomorrow, so from 8:20 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. so much of Water Street will be closed to traffic.

