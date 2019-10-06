More than 100 hot air balloons take flight in New Mexico’s Balloon Fiesta

The nine-day long Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicked off Saturday morning with a dawn event that showed off glowing balloons. (Source: KOAT/CNN)
Updated: Sun 2:32 PM, Oct 06, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT/CNN) - More than 100 hot air balloons from all over the world are gathering in New Mexico.

The nine-day long Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicked off Saturday morning with a dawn event that showed off glowing balloons.

Special-shaped balloons are also crowd favorites and will be featured at other events.

They'll also be seen all over town as they take flight.

Private landowners have granted permission for balloonists to land at about 400 different sites during the festival.

This is Balloon Fiesta’s 47th year. It started with just 13 balloons in a mall parking lot back in 1972.

Copyright 2019 KOAT via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
