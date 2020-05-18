More than 100 individuals in Chippewa County seeking or receiving homelessness services

The Central Point of Intake Action Team complied data from local agencies and found 116 individuals in Chippewa County who are receiving or seeking homelessness services in April.

The Chippewa County Housing Authority says with the anticipated rise in income reductions, inability to pay rent and evictions will lead to an increase in people facing homelessness.

The number of individuals facing homelessness is collected from CDC Outreach, Chippewa County Housing Authority, Family Support Center, Hope Village, West CAP and area churches.