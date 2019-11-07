More than 2,000 in US diagnosed in vaping illness outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 2,051 confirmed and probable cases of vaping illnesses have been reported. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Thu 2:35 PM, Nov 07, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — New government figures show more than 2,000 people have been diagnosed with vaping illnesses in the still-unsolved U.S. outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said 2,051 confirmed and probable cases have been reported. Illnesses have occurred in every state but Alaska. Forty people in 24 states have died.

The outbreak appears to have started in March. No single ingredient or vaping device has been linked to all the illnesses. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana.

Health officials urge people to avoid vaping, particularly products containing THC and purchased off the street.

The CDC said it tallied 39 deaths as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Massachusetts reported an additional death Wednesday.

