More than a dozen marching bands hit the field on Saturday for the annual Music Along the Chippewa.

It's a fall tradition that has been going strong for twenty years.

The gloomy weather did not diminish the marcher's spirits, as they competed in Chippewa Falls.

Bands played a wide variety of music, from classical compositions to modern pop jams.

The show was given a grand finale with the 475-person Blugold Marching Band playing some of their own songs