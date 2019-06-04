Morning celebration kicks off Bike Week in the Chippewa Valley

This week, Wisconsin is celebrating the scenic trails and bike friendly areas as part of Wisconsin bike week. The Chippewa Valley is doing some celebrating of their own bike friendly activities with the annual bike week kickoff party in Eau Claire.

John Phelan / CC BY 3.0

On Tuesday, a group of bike enthusiasts gathered for an early morning celebration in the parking lot across the street from Volume One the Local Store. There were several bike advocates here along with Friends of the Chippewa River State Trail and even the bike patrol from the Eau Claire Police Department.

The group was hoping to catch bikers on their morning commute to stop and grab some free coffee from Soul Brewed Coffee and waffles from SHIFT on their way to work. They also answered questions about local trails and even let bikers sign up for the new bike registration program through the Eau Claire Police Department, in hopes to get your bike back to you if it lost or stolen.

The morning party was just the beginning of an entire week of bike friendly activities happening in the Chippewa Valley on this first week of June. For a full list of upcoming biking activities click here.

