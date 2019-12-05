Morrie's Mazda gives car and gas to deserving mother

Once again, Morrie's Mazda of Chippewa Falls is getting into the giving spirit by giving away a car to a deserving community member

It's part of their annual "60 days of giving" promotion.

This morning, Kasi Brouhard was surprised at her home with a newer vehicle, along with free gas for a year.

Brouhard says the car she was using blew up and had been borrowing a friend or her parents' car when she needs to go somewhere.

Morrie's does two car giveaways each holiday season. Nominations for the second car giveaway can be accepted until Dec. 20.

To nominate someone, click here.

