Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker will be featured in Eau Claire, with Infinity Dance Center being the regional host studio.

Auditions are being help at Infinity starting Aug. 20 at 3:30 p.m. and open to all dancers ages six through 18. There is no audition fee, but if you are cast there is a $50 fee.

The performance will be Nov. 27 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, starting at 7 p.m.