Mother Nature throws curveball at Carson Park opening day

Over the last couple of weeks, area baseball players got their first taste of spring, but a curve ball by Mother Nature is bringing the season to a bit of a halt.

As the sun settles over fresh, orange dust, a loud clink sends a roar echoing from the metal stands. The sights and sounds of opening day at Carson Park are a sign we’ve officially slid into spring.

But this year, Mother Nature has thrown a bit of a curveball.

Before the first pitch at Carson Park is thrown, players are facing a longer weather delay than originally anticipated.

“You know, it's a beautiful spring day,” laughs Eau Claire Express CFO Andy Neborak, wiping drops of snow from his forehead.

It's a change-up in the weather Neborak is no stranger to.

“It gets kind of chaotic, it was chaotic last year, it's been chaotic other years when we got 10 inches of snow in May,” he says.

Neborak says Carson Park is typically the last field in town to thaw out.

“It gets really inconsistent sun and you know you need the ground to thaw of course and everything to dry out for us,” he explains. “There's always ice kind of down along the warning track there and back here behind home plate.”

But as mid-April snow blankets the infield, the start to the season at the home of the Eau Claire Express and surrounding high school teams is being pushed back at least another week.

And games, no matter the venue...cancelled.

“Emails come in hot and heavy once it gets like this with cancellations and rescheduling and things like that so we have to be on our toes to try to be as flexible as we can as well for the players that play up here,” adds Neborak.

When the time comes for opening day the Express CFO says making the field playable will be the first priority.

“It'll be awhile before you can get a hot dog or a soda…or a hot chocolate this time of year,” laughs Neborak.

For now players and fans are forced to remain on deck just a little longer.

“It makes everyone look forward to summer and gets people to think warm thoughts and think baseball,” he says. “Trying to be optimistic.”

