Mother charged in illegal vape cartridges operation

Kenosha County prosecutors say the mother of two brothers accused of manufacturing vaping cartridges with THC oil was aware of the illegal activity and allowed some products to be manufactured at her real estate office.

A criminal complaint alleges some vape cartridges were assembled in the Realty Executives office of Courtney Huffhines before the operation was moved to a condo rented by Huffhines' son under a fake name.

Officials say they found a locked cabinet at the real estate office that had equipment used to make vaping products. Investigators say the 43-year-old mother knowingly participated in the illegal operation.

Authorities earlier arrested 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines and 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines. Hundreds of illnesses around the country have been linked to vaping, but authorities have not singled out a product or ingredient as the culprit.