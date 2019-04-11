Mother, son arrested after chaos ensues in Eau Claire Walmart

Last night shortly before 8:30pm Officers were called to Walmart for a retail theft in progress. They were told a female, and her dog had shoplifted items from the store. When Officers arrived at Walmart they found the female, Lisa Smith 46yo, screaming in the entryway and trying to catch her dog "Bo". They also learned that her son, Benny Vann 25yo, was in the store causing problems.

In trying to figure out what happened, Officers learned Smith had come into Walmart with her unleashed Dog "Bo." While Bo ran up to customers, Smith erratically started pulling apart store displays and placing them in her cart. She was asked to leave by staff and left the store to perform karate moves in the parking lot. In the meantime, Bo got a box of Jiffy Cornbread Muffin Mix and tried to leave the store. Smith was arrested and fought with Officers -- she also attempted to kick out a window on the squad car.

While this was occurring, Vann had made his way to the back of the store and removed all of his clothing exposing himself to other customers. Vann retrieved new clothing from the racks but did not purchase these items. When Officers approached Vann he refused to stop and attempted to run over an Officer with his scooter. Officers physically stopped the scooter and arrested Vann.

Smith was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Vann was arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Behavior, Disorderly Conduct and Retail Theft. Bo was caught by Officers in the store and brought to the Humane Association. The dog was not charged – police issued him a warning for the theft