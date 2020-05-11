Motorcoach bus drivers head to Washington D.C. for "rolling rally"

With events and trips cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, charter buses have been sitting empty and leaving many drivers out of jobs.

Now, motor coach bus drivers from across the country are heading to Washington D.C. to take part in a "rolling rally", calling on lawmakers to offer $15 billion dollars in funding to help keep the industry afloat.

Minnesota based driver Barry Howell is heading to the rally as part of a 16 bus convoy from Minnesota Coaches.

"we decided we needed to be a part of this not only for our company but for our industry," Howell says.

Howell, who drives buses for Ready Bus Company, says all their drivers have been laid off.

"Without any movement we don't get a chance to do our jobs," Howell says. "We literally haven't turned a wheel on a motor coach since the 13th or 14th of March so all the revenue just stopped."

About 800 buses are expected to circle around the capitol building and the National Mall beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Howell took part in a similar rally in Minnesota and hopes to see results after rallying in D.C.

"We are hoping to get some attention and 800 motor coaches traveling around the capitol for a few hours should get lots of attention," Howell says.