Motorcycle crash with deer leaves two people hurt in Polk Co.

MEDIA RELEASE:

On the morning of June 9, 2019 at 0342hrs, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a possible motor vehicle accident on County Rd K/60th Ave. approximately ¾ of a mile west of State Hwy 65.

Further information was received that this was a motorcycle vs. deer accident. Emergency services and law enforcement were immediately dispatched to respond to the location.

Upon arrival at the scene of the accident, deputies discovered that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Rd K/60th Ave. and had struck a deer near the address of 1739. Both the driver and passenger were ejected upon impact.

The male driver sustained minor injuries; however, the female passenger sustained major injuries to the head and lower limbs. She was treated by first responders and flown to Regions Hospital from the accident scene by Life Link III Air Ambulance.

Neither subject was wearing a helmet. The names of the parties are being withheld at this time. This incident is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The agencies assisting in the incident were as follows: Allied Fire and Rescue, Amery Area Ambulance Service, Life Link III, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

