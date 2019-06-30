Motorcycle crash with injuries near Vernon County

On June 29th, 2019 at 11:48am, Vernon County 911 dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a single motorcycle crash with injuries.

55 year old Donald P. Dineen Jr. of Chicago, IL was driving his 2004 Harley Davidson on County Road Y, west of Runge Ln. in the Town of Harmony.

As he was negotiating a curve, he hit some loose gravel on the road, causing him to lose control.

Dineen's motorcycle skidded off the road and came to rest in a field.

Dineen was transported to Gundersen Health Systems of Lacrosse with non-life-threatening injuries.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff's Office on scene was the Genoa First Responders, Genoa Fire Department, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.