A Minnesota man suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle vs deer crash in Pepin County.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday morning around 9:30, 56-year-old Lloyd Rivers of Apple Valley, Minnesota, was traveling south on County Road D near Vosker Road when he struck a deer and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Rivers suffered serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to an unknown hospital.

Rivers was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash which is credited to saving his life and there was serious damage to the helmet from the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

