Mt. La Crosse closes early for the season

Today is the last scheduled day of winter operations for the 2019-2020 season at Mt. La Crosse Ski Resort.

While the slopes are still covered in snow and conditions are good, the rain and warm temperatures forecasted for the next couple of days helped make the decision to shut down today at 4 pm.

A crowd of people visited the ski resort, celebrating the final day and the season as a whole. The 2019-2020 season only had 2 unexpected closing days due to rain.

Although the winter operations are now closed, the Pro shop will remain open for a couple of weeks for people heading west for spring ski trips. The summer events schedule continues to fill up for weddings and receptions.