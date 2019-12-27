Mt. La Crosse still open despite unseasonably warm weather

This week has seen unseasonably warm weather, but that isn't stopping Mt. La Crosse from being open for skiers.

The ski resort is in its 60th season and despite high temperatures still has six of its 19 trails open for customers.

Mt. La Crosse says a lot of visitors have made it out to the slopes this Holiday week.

Visitors can ski seven days a week at the resort which hopes to open up its steeps once the temperatures drop.

"Warm weather is nice for skiing, for conditions. The snow has really been great and it's just a nicer experience for our customers," said Darcie Breidel, general manager of Mt. La Crosse. "As far as getting more runs open, it hasn't helped us out a whole lot though. We need the temperatures to be down in the low 20s- high teens to be able to make snow, so we've had to stop our snow making operations for awhile."

Mt. La Crosse has had to shut down in the past because of rain, but hopes to avoid that this season.