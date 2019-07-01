Mudslide sends train cars into Mississippi River

A mudslide caused a freight train to derail and fall into the Mississippi River in Grant County Monday.

A mudslide caused a freight train to derail and fall into the Mississippi River in Wisconsin Monday.

Authorities at the scene say Burlington North Santa Fe (BNSF) freight train derailed in Glen Haven after striking a mudslide, causing the cars to fall into the river.

Officials say there were no injuries.

Crews have been working by the hour since around 11:30 a.m.

Amy McBeth, BNSF Public Affairs Director, said nine freight cars fell into the river and some may be deep in the water. Initial reports said all of the well cars were empty.

BNSF crews are expected to be working to remove the cars from the water well into the night.

Flash floods were also reported in Grant County Monday.