Mueller won't testify next week, chairman says

Robert Mueller won't appear before his panel next week, despite the committee's hope that Mueller would testify May 15.
Updated: Fri 1:54 PM, May 10, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says special counsel Robert Mueller won't appear before his panel next week, despite the committee's hope that Mueller would testify May 15.

New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler said Friday that negotiations continue with Mueller and the Justice Department about the testimony. He wouldn't characterize those talks.

Nadler said he expects Mueller to appear, though the committee will subpoena him "if necessary."

Democrats are clashing with the Justice Department over access to Mueller's full report on the Trump-Russia investigation.

The Judiciary panel on Wednesday voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress after he defied the committee's subpoena. The next step is a vote on the House floor.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Democrats could wait and combine several contempt resolutions into one package.

