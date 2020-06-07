Severe injury car crash in La Crosse

At approximately 21:02 on 06/06/2020, La Crosse Fire Department responded to a multiple car accident with possible entrapment. La Crosse Fire Dept crews arrived within minutes and found two vehicles involved with one person entrapped in the vehicle with severe injuries.

Fire crews were able to extricate the patient from the vehicle. The patient was transported to GLMC with injuries from the accident. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the La Crosse County Sheriffs Department.

Agencies on scene were La Crosse Fire Department, La Crosse County Sheriffs Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Tri-State Ambulance.