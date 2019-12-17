Multiple people injured, 3 critically, after van crashes into store near Seattle

Around a dozen people were hurt when a van crashed into a store in Washington State. (Source: KOMO/CNN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 2:39 AM, Dec 17, 2019

(Gray News) - Around a dozen people were injured Monday night when a van crashed into a Ross Dress for Less store in Burien, Washington.

KOMO reports three people are in critical condition, including two adults and a 2-year-old boy.

The King County Sheriff’s Office told the television station a white van smashed through the store’s front windows around 9:15 p.m. It was believed to have been the getaway vehicle in a shoplifting crime.

The van hit an unoccupied car parked in front of the store before crashing through the front windows, The van went past the registers and into a clothing aisle, hitting a stroller with a 2-year-old inside as well as several other people.

“The driver of the van is under arrest,” police told KOMO. “The suspicion is under the influence of drugs.”

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
