3 victims injured, gunman dead in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least three people were injured, two critically, in an active shooter situation Wednesday afternoon at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

A spokesman said the situation at Drydock 2 has been “contained," and a witness said he saw the gunman fatally shoot himself.

Sources told Hawaii News Now that the gunshot victims are civilian.

One of the victims was taken to the Tripler Army Medical Center, one to Pali Momi Medical Center and a third to the Queen’s Medical Center.

First responders were called to the base about 2:30 p.m. In the minutes after the shooting, base personnel were urged over PA system and with text messages to shelter in place.

A lockdown in place after the shooting has been lifted.

One witness said he was at his desk when he heard loud pops.

“I kind of recognize that as gunshots,” the witness. “I looked out in time to see the shooter ... shoot himself.”

The shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam triggered panic for those who live or work in the area.

Traffic near the base and on Nimitz Highway is very heavy, and officials are urging those headed to the airport to allow for extra travel time. All commercial flights are still operating.

