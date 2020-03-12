Municipal clerks given flexibility to relocate polling places

The Wisconsin Elections Commission had taken steps towards the concerns of COVID-19 spread.

The Commission has given the municipal clerks flexibility to relocate polling places that are to be held in nursing homes and other facilities where public health is a concern. They have also directed clerks to mail absentee ballots directly to residents in nursing homes and care facilities.

The Commission will hold two special webinars for clerks on Monday to address the virus issues.

“We understand the concern of protecting our most vulnerable voters is paramount,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. “The Commission is taking this action in consultation with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and its pending directive to limit public visits to nursing homes and care facilities.”

