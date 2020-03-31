Municipalities lack enough workers for in-person voting

A new report indicates more than 100 municipalities lack enough poll workers to offer any in-person voting on Election Day.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission released documents Tuesday that include findings from a survey of local clerks preparing to run Wisconsin's spring election on April 7 in the face of the coronavirus.

The survey found 111 municipalities are short 671 poll workers, leaving them too-short handed to offer in-person voting at the polls. Another 126 municipalities are short 2,713 poll workers, leaving them unable to staff all their polling sites.

The municipalities are spread across the state.