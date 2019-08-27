Murder and Arson charges filed after Winona fire

Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman announced that Steven Edward Miller has been charged by criminal complaint signed today in Winona County District Court with two counts of Murder in the Second Degree for causing the death of a Winona man in late March 2019. The criminal complaint also charges Mr. Miller with one count of Arson in the First Degree.

Charges were brought after a lengthy investigation was conducted regarding the suspicious circumstances surrounding a house fire that occurred at the deceased individual’s home in the City of Winona on March 25, 2019. The Winona City Police Department was the primary investigating agency, and was assisted in their work by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Mr. Miller is currently in custody for a pending unrelated Winona County criminal matter. It is anticipated that Mr. Miller will appear in Winona County District Court at 9:00 AM on August 28, 2019 for his first appearance on the murder and arson charges.