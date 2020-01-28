Update: New details released about murder investigation in Iola

One person is in custody after a murder in Iola.

Tyler Knutson (Credit: Waupaca County Sheriff's Office)

The Waupaca County District Attorney tells WLUK-TV that Tyler J. Knutson is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide. He's due in court Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to S. Main Street around 8 p.m. Saturday for a man, on the ground, struggling to breathe. The man, who hasn't been identified, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, officers learned the victim was a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado that had left a bar in Iola. That pickup almost hit a passing Ford F-150 that Knutson was a passenger in. The driver of the Silverado started following the F-150. In the criminal complaint, both drivers admit to driving aggressively.

The driver of the Ford pulled into a driveway on S. Main Street and the driver of the Silverado pulled into an adjacent driveway. Both drivers got out and started yelling at each other. Knutson and victim also got out. Knutson told officers that the victim told him his girlfriend needed to learn how to drive. Knutson told the victim he was trespassing on private property. Court documents reveal they started pushing each other and both of them fell. There was a fight on the driveway and Knutson ended up taking out a knife, opening the blade and 'poking' the victim.

Knutson then went into the house and the victim collapsed at the end of the driveway.

An autopsy shows the victim died of a stab wound to the neck.

Knutson was arrested. The driver of the Silverado was also taken into custody for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.