Music in the Park connects campus with community, raises money for local elementary school

An area student organization's mission to serve the community is being highlighted with an event to to purchase school supplies and fund music programs at a local elementary school.

The Music in the Park fundraiser presented by Beta Alpha Psi, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia and Student Accounting Society will take place Friday, May 10 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Owen Park Band Shell in Eau Claire.

Money raised will be used to purchase school supplies for kids in need, and music supplies for Lake Shore Elementary’s music program.

The two student organizations will do the shopping for some items and present them to the school and kids after providing them with a brief music concert at Lakeshore Elementary.

Donations are tax deductible. Mail in contributions can be sent to

UWEC BAP 105 Garfield Avenue, SSS 469, Eau Claire, WI 54701.

For more information visit the attached links.