NASA astronauts prepare for 1st all-female spacewalk

File: NASA's first all-women spacewalk will take place early Friday morning. (Source: NASA via CNN)
Updated: Fri 5:13 AM, Oct 18, 2019

(CNN) - NASA's first all-women spacewalk will take place early Friday morning.

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will leave the International Space Station for six-and-a-half hours.

It will be the 221st spacewalk to support the station, but the first with exclusively female astronauts,

Meir and Koch will replace a battery unit that never came back on after new lithium-ion batteries were installed on October 11. They'll be supported by crew members inside the station.

The spacewalk is expected to start at about 7:50 a.m. Eastern time.

NASA expects it to take five or six hours.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
