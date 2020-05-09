NASA prepares for Mars rover launch

NASA is making major progress in its Mars rover project, with a blast-off just 70 days from now.

NASA's Perseverance rover mission is getting in shape for launch. (Source: CNN)

Engineers at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida have begun the process of putting the Mars-bound rover into place for launch.

The rover and other spacecraft components will ride on top of the Atlas V rocket.

The rover will search for signs of ancient microbial life on Mars.

It is part of a larger program that includes missions to the moon as a way to prepare for human exploration of the red planet.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.