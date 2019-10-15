NASA unveils new spacesuit for Mars, moon missions

NASA revealed the new looks on Tuesday, an upgrade to the classic suits worn by Apollo-era astronauts in the 1960s and 70s. (Source: NASA via CNN)
(CNN) - These spacesuits will be all the rage in outer space.

The suits will be used for the Artemis astronauts.

The red, white and blue suit is for the planned moon landing at the lunar south pole.

A second orange suit called the Orion Crew Survival System will be worn during launch and re-entry in the Orion spacecraft, which is the spacecraft designated for an eventual mission to Mars.

The spacesuit will provide thermal protection for the astronauts.

The suits improve on the technology used in the Apollo suits as well as those currently used by astronauts on the International Space Station.

These will also accommodate more sizes and provide more comfort and mobility.

