NC senator suggests taxing scholarships of college athletes who ‘cash in’ on likenesses

Sen. Richard Burr tweeted that if students are going to be able to make money from their likeness while in school, then their scholarships should be treated as income. (Source: @SenatorBurr/Twitter)
Updated: Tue 5:51 PM, Oct 29, 2019

(WBTV/Gray News) - North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr suggested taxing the scholarships of college athletes who choose to make money off their likeness while in school.

The lawmaker was responding to an Associated Press report that the NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to clear the way for college athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.”

The vote was the first step toward allowing athletes to make money from their fame.

Burr tweeted that if students are going to be able to make money from their likeness while in school, then their scholarships should be treated as income.

“If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school, their scholarships should be treated like income. I’ll be introducing legislation that subjects scholarships given to athletes who choose to “cash in” to income taxes,” Sen. Burr’s tweet read.

Burr said that he would be introducing legislation, but did not elaborate on when.

The NCAA and its member schools are working to figure out how to allow athletes to profit while still maintaining rules regarding amateurism. The Board of Governors, meeting at Emory University in Atlanta, directed each of the NCAA’s three divisions to create the necessary new rules immediately and have them in place no later than January 2021.

