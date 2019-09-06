NFL season kickoff at Monk's

The NFL season opened up last night with the Green Bay Packers picking up the win over the Chicago Bears.

Some residents watched the game at Monk's Bar and Grill in Eau Claire.

Fans broke out their green and gold, or their navy blue and burnt orange to watch the game.

Some residents watched the game at Monk's Bar and Grill in Eau Claire.

There was even a tailgate event, organized by Sports Talk 105.1 FM.

Raffles were held to benefit the Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity.

