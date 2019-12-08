N.J. university holds vigil after suicides

Updated: Sun 9:19 PM, Dec 08, 2019

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI/CNN) - Students organized a vigil Friday night at Rowan University to honor three students who committed suicide this semester.

A vigil was held for three Rowan University students who committed suicide this semester.

About a hundred people attended.

The most recent suicide happened the day after Thanksgiving.

The suicides have sparked outrage on social media from current students and alumni criticizing the school for not doing more to help students with mental health problems.

The president of Rowan said the university is addressing the issue.

In an online statement, the president said the university has tripled the number of counselors at the campus over the past six years and is looking to hire three more.

