N.M. fast food employees fired after pig drawn on police officer’s order

Updated: Sat 12:01 AM, Aug 10, 2019

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE/CNN) - A New Mexico police officer got an unwelcome addition with his fast food order. Someone drew a pig on his burger wrapper and a photo of it has received a lot of attention on social media.

A police officer in New Mexico found a pig drawn on his burger wrapper. Five employees have now been fired. (Source: KRQE/CNN)

Officer Timo Rosenthal was in uniform and on his dinner break when he stopped for a bite to eat at a Burger King. He received an unwelcome surprise when he got his order - someone drew a pig on the wrapper of his burger.

Rosenthal was shocked at the drawing on the wrapper. He also says the patties were burned, and the burger was of very poor quality.

A representative with Burger King says they fired five employees who were involved.

Nevertheless, Rosenthal says he won't be going back.

Burger King says the franchise does not support that kind of treatment against anyone, especially law enforcement.

Copyright 2019 KRQE via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus