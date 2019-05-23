NOAA predicts a ‘near normal’ 2019 hurricane season for the Atlantic

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 12:37 PM, May 23, 2019

(Gray News) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that the coming hurricane season will be near normal in the Atlantic.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a "near-normal" 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. (Source: NOAA)

Meaning, the NOAA is forecasting a possible 9 to 15 named storms, 4 to 8 of which could become hurricanes, and 2 to 4 of which could be major hurricanes.

To be a named storm, winds must reach at least 39 mph; to be a hurricane, winds need to reach at least 74 mph, and to be a major hurricane (Category 3, 4 or 5 storms) winds would hit 111 mph or higher.

A big factor in the prediction is El Niño weather pattern and the “expected combination of warmer-than-average sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, and an enhanced west African monsoon, both of which favor increased hurricane activity," the news release said.

Although the Atlantic Hurricane season doesn’t begin until June 1, Tropical Storm Andrea formed and dissipated earlier this week, nowhere near land. The season ends on November 30.

There are no tropical storms predicted for the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.



 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus