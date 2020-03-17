NWSFA cancels some events to combat spread of COVID-19

The Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is complying with state and federal guidelines regarding the spread of COVID-19.

As of March 17, there will be no walk-in customer service at the Fairgrounds Office. Please call the office at 715.723.2861 if you have questions, need Premium Books or Vendor information for the 2020 Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

Additionally, the following events are canceled:

• Chippewa Falls Lion’s Club Easter Egg Hunt cancelled for April 11

• Micro Wrestling event cancelled for April 17

• Special Kids Day (Fun Day) is cancelled for May 8

The following events/activities are on hold for the next two weeks to see how effective “15 Days to Slow the Spread” will impact COVID-19 virus and await further directives from state and federal authorities regarding potential rescheduling of events if necessary:

• Chi Hi Extravaganza: April 18

• Chippewa County Clean Sweep: April 18

• 2020 SpringFest: May 1 - 2

• Chippewa County Tree Conservation: May 7 – 8

• Indianhead Gun Show: May 15 - 17

The 2020 Northern Wisconsin State Fair is scheduled for July 8 – 12th and all remaining scheduled events at the Fairgrounds will remain the same.