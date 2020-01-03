N.Y. Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted on state charges

Updated: Fri 8:33 PM, Jan 03, 2020

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) - The man who authorities say stabbed and slashed his way through a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City has been indicted on state charges.

Ramapo police officers escort Grafton Thomas from Ramapo Town Hall to a police vehicle, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Ramapo, N.Y. Thomas is accused of stabbing multiple people as they gathered to celebrate Hanukkah at a rabbi's home in the Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City. (Source: AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal)

It occurred Friday as the lawyer for Grafton Thomas and federal authorities quarreled over who gets custody of newly discovered evidence.

Saturday’s attack wounded five people at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York.

Thomas has been held without bail on federal charges and on $5 million bail on state charges. His attorney says he has long suffered with mental illness.

