NY poised to close loophole aimed at possible Trump pardons

Photo Date: 8/19/2018
Updated: Tue 10:39 AM, May 21, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A presidential pardon for federal crimes won't be enough to clear a person of similar state charges under legislation poised for passage in New York.

The Democrat-led state Assembly plans to vote Tuesday on a measure closing a legal loophole in the state's double jeopardy law that prosecutors say could allow someone pardoned by the president to argue they can't be charged at the state level.

New York prosecutors and the lawmakers behind the bill say it's necessary to ensure the state's investigations into Trump and his associates can't be derailed through a White house pardon.

The bill has already passed the state Senate, so passage in the Assembly will send it to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who supports the measure.

