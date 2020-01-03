NYC education official charged in child sex crime case

Federal prosecutors have charged a high-ranking New York City education official for allegedly using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and possessing child pornography.

David Hay was deputy chief of staff for the schools chancellor at New York City's Department of Education.

The department fired him after his arrest Sunday. U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said in a statement Friday that Hay used a dating app to set up a meeting for sex with someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy living in Neenah, Wisconsin.

That person was actually an undercover investigator.

It's unknown whether Hay has an attorney.