Nadler says committee vote on impeachment possible this week

House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler says he expects the committee to vote soon on charges against President Donald Trump that will focus on abuse of power on Ukraine and likely obstruction in the congressional inquiry.

Nadler says he expects to bring articles of impeachment "later in the week."

But he won't commit to including the evidence of obstruction of justice in special counsel Robert Mueller's report as part of the articles of impeachment.

If the Judiciary Committee approves articles by Friday that would set up a final impeachment vote in the days before Christmas.

