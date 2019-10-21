Name of deceased male released after fire, not known by any tenants

Eau Claire Police have identified 21-year-old Jaime Thayer-Vega as the deceased male found in the residence of a structure fire that happened Oct. 19 at 4:12 a.m. on Congress Street.

Police say a tenant saw an intruder in his home and a confrontation started. The tenant then notified the other occupants of the fire and they were able to make it out of the residence.

Lieutenant of Police, Derek Thomas, says Thayer- Vega was not known by any of the tenant.

An autopsy report shows Thayer-Vega’s cause of death was smoke inhalation.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

