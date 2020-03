Law Enforcement have released the names of those who died in the Trempealeau County crash on March 4.

Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office says Austin Anderson, 23 of Durand, and Tara Pataska, 45 of Onalaska, both died in the accident.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 on Highway 93 at County Highway V near the Village of Eleva.

The crash is still under investigation.