Names released in fatal motorcycle crash, police looking for witnesses

On Saturday, June 8, 2019 at approximately 10:56 a.m. the Ladysmith Police Department responded to W 9th St South/State Hwy 27 and Gokey Road in the City of Ladysmith for a report of a single motorcycle crash.

Investigation of the crash scene showed the motorcycle, a 2013 Honda driven by 56 year old Daniel Maland of Jim Falls, WI had been traveling northbound on W 9th St South/State Hwy 27 when the motorcycle crashed into the guardrail. The passenger of the motorcycle, Maxine Maland, age 66 of Jim Falls, WI was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was transported to an Eau Claire, WI hospital via Life Link helicopter with serious injuries.

No update on the condition of Daniel Maland was available at the time of this release.

Investigation into the crash is continuing by the Ladysmith Police Department. The Ladysmith Police Department asks that if anyone witnessed the traffic crash to call the Ladysmith Police Department at 715-532-2186.

Respectfully Submitted, Kevin G. Julien, Chief of Police

