Naming of veterans park in Eau Claire postponed

The naming of a space in Eau Claire dedicated to paying tribute to local veterans is postponed.

The $2.2 million project is set to be located on Forest Street.

During the Eau Claire County Board meeting Tuesday night, board member Brandon Buchanan told WEAU, the naming "blindsided the neighborhood association" in relation to the Forest Street Community Garden.

Buchanan says the move does not impact the actual creation of the park, because of that is a City of Eau Claire issue. Just the name of the park isn't moving forward yet.

A project groundbreaking for the veterans park is slated for August.