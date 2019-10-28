National Drug Take Back initiative numbers reach 2,500 pounds

Wis. (WEAU)— National Drug Take Back initiative was Oct. 26 and the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office will be turning over 2,500 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired medication as a result of the national initiative.
200 pounds was collected on Saturday and the rest of the medication was collected over the last six months.
There are four year round locations that serve as alternative disposal locations for medication to be turned in.
Eau Claire County Courthouse-Law Enforcement Center Lobby
721 Oxford Avenue
Hours M‐F, 8 am – 5 pm
(715) 839‐4709
Eau Claire County Jail Lobby
Second Ave side of the courthouse
Hours 24/7/365
(715) 839‐4709
Fall Creek Village Hall
122 E. Lincoln Avenue
Hours M‐F, 8 am – 4:30 pm
(715) 877‐2177
Augusta City Hall
145 W. Lincoln Street
Hours M‐F, 8 am – 4 pm
(715) 286‐2555