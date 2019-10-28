National Drug Take Back initiative numbers reach 2,500 pounds

National Drug Take Back initiative was Oct. 26 and the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office will be turning over 2,500 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired medication as a result of the national initiative.

200 pounds was collected on Saturday and the rest of the medication was collected over the last six months.

There are four year round locations that serve as alternative disposal locations for medication to be turned in.

Eau Claire County Courthouse-Law Enforcement Center Lobby

721 Oxford Avenue

Hours M‐F, 8 am – 5 pm

(715) 839‐4709

Eau Claire County Jail Lobby

Second Ave side of the courthouse

Hours 24/7/365

(715) 839‐4709

Fall Creek Village Hall

122 E. Lincoln Avenue

Hours M‐F, 8 am – 4:30 pm

(715) 877‐2177

Augusta City Hall

145 W. Lincoln Street

Hours M‐F, 8 am – 4 pm

(715) 286‐2555

