National Guard COVID-19 testing site held in La Crosse

Testing continued Monday in La Crosse, courtesy of the Wisconsin National Guard.

The site was staffed by 26 National Guard members, La Crosse County Health Department employees, and community volunteers.

The same National Guard team helped with the Onalaska testing site last month and say it's rewarding to help the community.

Testing was available for anyone with a symptom, even mild, ages five and older.

The site Monday introduced a new walk up testing lane.

"One of the reasons we focused on having that available is so that we can make it accessible to anybody," said Rachel King, a public health educator. "So, even if you don't have a car here today or you're working downtown or you're living down in this area-- you can easily walk up to the site today."

La Crosse County has seen an increase in cases this last week.

The health department encourages the community to continue wearing masks and social distancing, even at protests.

Results from the testing site will be announced when available.