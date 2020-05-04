National Guard assists with COVID testing in Dunn, Clark and Eau Claire County

Dunn County and Eau Claire County are partnering to host a

community COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Eau Claire, WI on Sunday, May 10, 2020 and Monday, May 11, 2020.

The testing site will be at Chippewa Valley Technical College/Prevea Health Clinic, 617 W. Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, WI. The event will run on Sunday, May 10th from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, and on Monday, May 11th from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm, or until testing kits run out.

Any Wisconsin resident 5 years and older who is currently sick with any of these symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficult breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain,

headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell are eligible for nasal swab testing.

Following testing, people should return directly to their home and isolate themselves until they receive their test results and further guidance from public health. Isolation means stay home, separate yourself

from other people in your home, and wash your hands often.

People will be notified of their test results by phone within 24-48 hours. Testing through the collection site will be free of cost. Please check our Facebook page before you leave home for updates and to see if testing kits are still available. If testing kits run out before the end of the event, we will update our Facebook page.

Clark County will also be hosting a testing site located at the Thorp High School parking lot on Wednesday, May 13. This event is also only available for Wisconsin residents and people are asked to remain in their cars at all times.

