National Guard probing whistleblower's reprisal allegations

The National Guard is investigating allegations that Wisconsin commanders are trying to force a sergeant out of the service after he complained about sexual misconduct in his unit.

Wisconsin Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jay Ellis' complaint last year has triggered two federal investigations. Both probes are ongoing.

Ellis has since alleged Guard officials have blocked him from his squadron's facilities and are reviewing his medical history to set up a medical discharge and deny him full-time retirement benefits.

Wisconsin National Guard spokesman Joe Trovato says the Wisconsin Guard's top commander, Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, has ordered an investigation into Ellis' reprisal allegations. Trovato says Dunbar has brought in an officer from another state to conduct the probe independently.