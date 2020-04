Buffalo County Emergency Management says the National Guard will be in Alma on Friday, May 1 to help with free COVID-19 testing.

The testing site is located at S1672 State Road 37 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Emergency management says anyone five and older with current symptoms, or high risk are encouraged to get tested.

No fee and no appointment needed.

You must be a resident of Wisconsin, or work in the state to qualify for a test at this drive-thru site.